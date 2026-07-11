Editorial: Bridging higher education gaps

The latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report by the Union Education Ministry is a mixed bag. There is good news, and equally, there are areas of concern that need to be addressed as quickly as possible. The good news is enrolment in higher educational institutions has now reached 4.5 crore, and more than before, the participation of women and marginalised communities has improved. This is of special significance given the widening chasm between different sections of society on the one hand and between genders on the other and the deepening worry about the marginalised and the disadvantaged being left behind in the country’s development story. The systemic and ideological reasons include deep-seated economic inequities, regressive classist thinking and patriarchal practices. Together, these factors have resulted in lower enrolment rates and subsequently higher dropout rates. It is heartening to note that the government’s affirmative action and women-centric welfare schemes have had a discernible impact, and it is evident that authorities cannot rest on their laurels, as more needs to be done.