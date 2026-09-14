Editorial: BRICS is a work in progress

Despite such parsing of the text, the Delhi Declaration will still raise the hackles of Washington. Without naming names, the summit urges parties in the conflict to avoid “actions that could further aggravate the situation” and to “respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states”. While phrased to apply to both the US and Iran, the language fits the Trump Administration better. On weaponisation of sanctions and tariffs, both of which Trump’s America has wielded with impunity against allies and adversaries alike, the Delhi Declaration is a bit more forthcoming. It explicitly condemns the use of coercive measures, unilateral tariffs and secondary sanctions against emerging economies, and in a first for BRICS, criticises the blockade of Cuba, another new member of BRICS.

On Palestine too, the summit again stays shy of specifics, indicating only the drift of its thinking. Mentioning Israel in passing, it declares itself against “the use of starvation as a method of warfare, attacks targeting civilians and civilian objects, including healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure, as well as the unlawful obstruction of humanitarian access.” As with America, this criticism of Israel skirts the genocide in Gaza, choosing only to remind Tel Aviv of its obligations to restore humanitarian aid channels to that tragic territory and respect the ceasefire in Lebanon.