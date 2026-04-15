Editorial: Blockades can be messy

In the context of the failed talks in Islamabad, this allows room for suspicion that there was no serious purpose in sending a delegation led by Vice-President J D Vance to the talks in the first place. It was perhaps just a move to get the President off the hook after his unhinged tweets threatening to wipe out the Iranian civilisation earlier in the week. Trump’s crude language and his plausibly deniable suggestion of a nuclear strike horrified his own MAGA base, triggering calls to his Cabinet to impeach him and entreaties to the military to defy him. The good offices of Pakistan were called upon post haste to arrange an undercooked ceasefire and a charade of peace talks was gone through.