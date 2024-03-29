Editorial: Blinded by retribution

CHENNAI: In the days following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef, presented a harrowing statistic on the ‘proportionate’ response being dished out by Israel on Gaza, in retaliation to the assaults on civilians. Youssef highlighted that over the last one decade preceding the October strike, as many as 7,000 Palestinians had lost their lives in the conflict, as compared to the 400 Israelis who died as a result of the Israeli occupation of Gaza and West Bank in that period. He capped his metric with a stinger — as he asked the world, what would be the ideal exchange rate for a Palestinian life today.

For those caught in the crossfire, there is little consolation in comedy even as the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramzan. The breakthrough came after more than five months since the start of the conflict as the 15-nation Council adopted the resolution, put forth by the 10 non-permanent elected members of the Council, with 14 nations voting in favour, none against and an abstention by permanent member the US. The Security Council demanded an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages by Hamas. As many as 134 Israelis and foreign nationals remain captive in Gaza.

The UNSC has directed Israel to ensure that the civilians of Gaza, who are in dire need of protection and life-saving humanitarian assistance are not let down on account of bottlenecks placed in the delivery of medical aid. An update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, informs us that between October 7, 2023, and March 25, at least 32,333 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and 74,694 citizens were injured. The impact of the conflict is especially pronounced on the children of the region as roughly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are 17 or younger.

In the early stages of the war, Israel severely limited the entry of food, fuel and medical aid into Gaza. While the supplies have increased, the international community has called on Israel to let in more. Aid groups complain that deliveries by air and sea by the US and other countries are too slow and too small. The result of the conflict that has now stretched beyond six months has been heartbreaking, with hospital staff struggling to cope with a shortage of spare parts to maintain medical equipment and anaesthetics.

To add to the misery of those living in the embattled territories, a report released this week warned that escalation of the war could push half of Gaza’s total population to the brink of starvation. The report added that famine was imminent in northern Gaza, where 70% of people are experiencing catastrophic hunger. The European Union’s top diplomat referred to it as an “entirely man-made famine” where “starvation was being employed as a weapon of war.”

An immediate resolution does not seem anywhere close as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed this week to press ahead with Israel’s offensive and blasted the UNSC resolution seeking a pause in the fighting, alleging it had emboldened Hamas to reject a separate proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release. The Jewish state has an established track record of dismissing with impunity the UN resolutions against it. It’s an utter tragedy that no side is willing to even consider the axiom of eye for an eye leaving the whole world blind.