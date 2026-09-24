Editorial: Beyond the ‘jungle raj’

All the political rhetoric of “jungle raj” that the BJP used to unleash against the Lalu Prasad Yadav government in the past has returned to haunt it. Beyond governance deficiencies and political bankruptcy, retrograde and antiquated thinking is evident in the responses of politicians belonging to the ruling BJP-JDU coalition.

Particularly appalling was the statement of BJP MLA and state sports minister Shreyasi Singh, who described the attempted rape as “moral policing gone wrong”. She remarked that it could have been done “in a more decent and elegant fashion”, but instead the youths “mishandled, mistreated the boy and the girl”, which she deemed “absolutely not tolerable”.

For over a decade now, the BJP and its governments in states have either failed to act or offered tacit support to members of the Bajrang Dal to harass young couples in public spaces. In the name of defending religion and Sanatan values, the outfit, a component of the larger Sangh Parivar, would routinely take the law into its hands on Valentine’s Day, indulging in vandalism and targeting young lovers in parks, malls, and cafés.