The government has been quick to brag about the National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates for 2023-24, which point to substantial progress towards affordable healthcare. Government spending on healthcare has more than tripled, and the share of out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) in total health expenditure declined by 21.5 percentage points between 2013-14 and 2023-24. OOPE refers to direct payments made by households towards medical services, drugs and diagnostics. A decline in it means families are not forced to bear the entire cost, which, to some extent, protects their income and savings. The drop can be attributed to increased public expenditure, complemented by government and private health insurance.
While it is true that increased public expenditure on healthcare and social security spending on health insurance has contributed to the substantial decline in OOPE, and the BJP-led NDA government deserves a pat on the back, there are huge gaps in access to healthcare, and crores of Indians remain without health insurance coverage. The government's one-sided triumphant narrative sometimes hides these affordability and access gaps.
According to a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, over 40 crore Indians fall through the cracks, as they are neither eligible for government insurance nor can afford expensive private insurance. A crushing medical bill can wipe out their savings and push a family into debt, while recurring expenditure on regular medicines and diagnostic tests for non-communicable diseases or other chronic conditions can eat into monthly income or gradually erode savings.
The "missing middle" primarily comprises self-employed workers in the rural informal economy, spanning both agricultural and non-agricultural activities, as well as a diverse spectrum of formal, semi-formal, and informal occupations in urban centres. The government's top priority should be to address their problems through a bouquet of initiatives, such as a low-cost, standardised health insurance product tailor-made to their requirements. Secondly, employers hiring informal workers, or aggregators and platforms in the case of gig workers, could be encouraged to contribute towards their health insurance.
Both public and private health insurance suffer from systemic challenges that need to be addressed at the earliest. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) performance audit report on Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) highlighted various anomalies and scams, including treatment of deceased patients and multiple, simultaneous admissions of patients. Many unscrupulous private hospitals gamed the system through large-scale manipulation, causing loss to the exchequer and harming patients with unnecessary surgeries. One important reform proposed, to prevent such scams and also strengthen public healthcare, was reserving 112 treatment packages exclusively for public healthcare facilities.
Likewise, on private health insurance, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has proposed a slew of reforms, including reintroduction of commission caps across products to make them cheaper for customers. Patients are caught in the tussle between hospitals and private insurers. The powerful lobby of private hospitals has been resisting efforts to standardise hospital charges and billing formats, which is needed to make health insurance affordable. The real success is when the lived experience of the vulnerable matches official claims.