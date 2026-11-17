While it is true that increased public expenditure on healthcare and social security spending on health insurance has contributed to the substantial decline in OOPE, and the BJP-led NDA government deserves a pat on the back, there are huge gaps in access to healthcare, and crores of Indians remain without health insurance coverage. The government's one-sided triumphant narrative sometimes hides these affordability and access gaps.

According to a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, over 40 crore Indians fall through the cracks, as they are neither eligible for government insurance nor can afford expensive private insurance. A crushing medical bill can wipe out their savings and push a family into debt, while recurring expenditure on regular medicines and diagnostic tests for non-communicable diseases or other chronic conditions can eat into monthly income or gradually erode savings.