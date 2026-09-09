Editorial: Beware of the data centre hype

Citizens there are up in arms over the ravenous water and power needs of these campuses. But here in India, State governments are falling over each other to roll out the red carpet to data centres without even basic civic audits.

The latest to join the blind gold rush is Telangana, which announced on September 7 that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has chosen Hyderabad to build its first data centre to cater to global companies.

About 264 acres of land southeast of the city have been allocated to TCS subsidiary Hypervolt to build an AI-specific facility with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore. When fully scaled, it will house high-density GPUs that will need 1 GW of electricity, roughly equivalent to the power demand of a sizeable industrial cluster.

As for water, the government did not reveal specific figures but TCS said, without elaboration, that the ‘liquid-cooled’ campus would be ‘water neutral’. It is estimated that large data centres use up to 5 million gallons of water per day for cooling purposes alone.