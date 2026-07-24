Editorial: Besieged at home, befuddled abroad

As a direct consequence of Donald Trump’s renewed aggression on Iran, the Houthis in Yemen announced a blockade of shipping through the Bab-al Mandab this week. Although this is not a total closure, and applies only to Saudi tankers, vessel crossings in the Red Sea have fallen more than 50% in the past three days due to the freeze effect on insurance. Roughly 12-15% of India’s crude imports, mainly Russian crude, come through this route, which has so far served as an alternative supply channel for India. With the straits of Hormuz and Bab-al Mandab simultaneously constricted, India is likely to bear the brunt of choked oil supplies. While alternative, but longer, routes around Africa are being used by Saudi and other GCC suppliers, shipping, insurance and freight costs are likely to rise significantly for India in the months ahead.

A further expansion of the US war on Iran is likely to affect all navigation to Saudi Red Sea ports, further disrupting oil supplies to Asia, and leaving India on an energy precipice. As a country that imports 80% of the crude oil it needs, it’s perplexing that India appears to have no room for manoeuvre. An obvious question it has to answer is how New Delhi’s foreign policy pivot to an Israel-US axis has served its interests if it cannot make sovereign energy decisions anymore?