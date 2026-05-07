Editorial: Beijing defies US sanctions

What could not be missed is the timing of the Chinese move. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese supremo Xi Jinping in the coming week in Beijing. In typical Chinese style, it is a perfect blend of assertion and willingness to negotiate to find a workable arrangement keeping in mind broader objectives: holding the line in terms of strategic autonomy while making space for pragmatic deals with regard to sustaining bilateral trade relations and tariff reduction. China is adept at exploiting Trump’s penchant for transactional gains, which he could brag about for global and domestic audiences.

The Iran conflict offers both an opportunity and a daunting challenge to China. It cannot sacrifice Iran, which has been a close and trusted partner, but it would not hesitate to use it in a limited way to gain an edge in negotiations. The US, on the other hand, wants China to use its clout with Iran to nudge the latter towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a degree of de-escalation that would help the Trump administration get a breather to gather its wits after some unpredictable setbacks.