Editorial: Balancing aid and diplomacy

The present HADR to impoverished Afghanistan has been an integral part of bilateral relations in the best of times and not-so-best of times. The active engagement with the Taliban-ruled country was evident in the invitation extended to Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit New Delhi, which fructified last October. Pragmatism and building on past goodwill helped break the ice, and the upgrading of its technical mission into an embassy to facilitate security and trade exchanges. The urgency shown by New Delhi in reviving ties with Afghanistan was to counter Chinese influence on the one hand and also to needle Pakistan in its strained relationship with Kabul. India, in fact, condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan by highlighting that they were happening during the holy month of Ramadan. There was a familiar ring to Islamabad's allegations that India was indulging in a proxy war to destabilise it. However, India too is treading with caution as it has constraints emanating from Afghanistan's dodgy and questionable track record in terms of the status of women, minorities and, broadly, human rights. But that has not prevented New Delhi from making friendly overtures in a pragmatic manner in the interests of promoting regional stability.