Editorial: Balance growth with ecology

The government can be faulted on two counts. First, for leaning heavily pro-business by disproportionately skewing the balance in favour of development over ecological conservation. Second, for attempting to project agility and swiftness in decision-making while rushing to meet development targets, unhindered by vital public-interest safeguards. Environmentalists have been sharply critical of the government’s tendency to disregard democratic rights and ignore the voices of communities likely to be adversely affected. This impulse stems from the view that the government's faith in a top-down approach and the belief that it is the repository of all wisdom and that people’s role in democracy is limited to voting once every five years to give it the mandate to rule and take decisions on their behalf.

The dilution of safeguards has benefited mining, industrial, and infrastructure projects that threaten fragile ecosystems and vulnerable regions. Studies have documented the debilitating impact of these policies on the environment. For instance, it was found that over 2.8 million trees on forest land were impacted by such projects in the last three years alone. Thousands of hectares of forest in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh have been gobbled by mining and power projects alone.