Editorial: Aviation fares and fears

Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is convinced that the situation has stabilised and therefore it could allow the play of a market-driven pricing model. Given the propensity of airline companies to tweak the system to jack up airfares, the government has rightly cautioned them that it will monitor the situation and would not hesitate to intervene in the event of unjustified surges. It will have to be seen how effective the government’s warning will be. However, the cavalier attitude of IndiGo Airlines was evident as it leveraged its dominant market position. So much so, the government had to clarify that it had not succumbed to any external pressure in keeping the Flight Duty Time Limitation guidelines in abeyance, which eased pressure on IndiGo. While the government tried to show to the world as to who had an upper hand by flexing its muscles, it was obvious that the airline had tried to game the system.