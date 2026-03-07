Editorial: Autonomy under strategic strain

Firstly, the Indian government’s dilly-dallying with regard to its response, or the lack of it, to the killing of the head of the Iranian state in contravention of international law.

Then it was quickly followed by silence over the torpedoing of a warship, which had just participated in a multinational fleet review exercise hosted by India. Now comes the news that the US has granted a waiver to India to purchase Russian oil in the wake of the Strait of Hormuz being closed for oil tankers.

Words like granting and permission are mostly used in unequal power equations. They connote a superior authority bestowing something on a weaker, subordinate entity. A self-respecting, sovereign country and an emerging nation with superpower aspirations like India cannot afford to allow such an unequal relationship with the US or a humiliating narrative about it.