Editorial: Austerity is no answer

Conceding that some avuncularity is allowed to Prime Ministers, it’s hard not to be wry about Narendra Modi’s wise counsel. At Hyderabad, where he listed seven items that Indians should economise upon, he was coming off an election season in which he staged several road shows, each of which entailed sizeable expenditure that is only partly billed to the BJP but substantially to the state and central exchequers. This activity is pure spectacle and eminently non-essential. At Vadodara on May 11, the PM reiterated his austerity message right after participating in the Somnath Amrut Utsav, where IAF Surya Kirans burnt precious aviation turbine fuel to shower petals on the audience.

Coming from a PM with a yen for optics, such mixed messaging only blunts the serious purpose of drawing attention to the difficult foreign exchange position due to the war in West Asia. The advice to citizens to defer foreign travel, coming from a PM whose own trips abroad cost Rs 175 crore last year, therefore comes off as a bit rich. It’s also opportunistic. The war’s consequences for India have been evident for two and a half months, but right through the election campaign in four states, the PM avoided any mention of them. Now that the cows are coming home, the PM is trying to soften up public opinion before some hard and inevitable decisions are unveiled, not the least of which is a hefty fuel price hike.