Editorial: Audit India's ghost parties

In its latest analysis of the financial statements submitted by registered unrecognised political parties, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found that the 734 RUPPs that filed their income returns to the electoral authorities for 2024-25 had a total income of Rs 1,118.5 crore. Some of the top RUPPs had income comparable to some of the regional parties. More than 99% of the income of the top 15 RUPPs came from donations, compared to 85% for the six national parties, and 59% for regional parties.

The geographical concentration of these wealthy RUPPs is remarkable. Three states — Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan — account for nearly 80.67% of the income reported by RUPPs. Just 29 RUPPs from Gujarat reported an income of Rs 510.4 crore, amounting to 46% of the total income of all RUPPs; 73 parties registered in Delhi declared Rs 218.5 crore, and 23 from Rajasthan reported Rs 173.4 crore.

There is a mismatch between the electoral performance of these parties and the monies flowing into their coffers. Some parties with virtually no electoral presence have received hundreds of crores in donations.

Of the richest RUPPs, New India United Party (Gujarat) received Rs 271 crore and polled just 1,426 votes across two seats; the Swatantrata Abhivyakti Party (also Gujarat) received donations to the tune of Rs 228.81 crore and won 12,741 votes across four Lok Sabha seats; and the Bhartiya Garib Vikas Kalyan Party (Rajasthan) received Rs 170.04 crore and won 1,347 votes in the Bhilwara Lok Sabha election in 2024. The last-named was registered in January 2024 and yet declared an income of Rs 170.04 crore for the 2024–25 fiscal.

Oddly, the New India United Party is registered in Gujarat but chose to contest two seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. Similarly, the Gujarat-based Bharatiya National Janata Dal contested three seats in this year’s Bengal Assembly polls and got 1,247 votes in total.