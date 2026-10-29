Editorial: Arunachal’s troubled waters

The government has been contemplating the construction of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a strategic response to China’s proposed Medog mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which becomes the Siang River on entering India, the main constituent of the Brahmaputra River. The SUMP project, a hydroelectric and storage dam, would also help control perennial floods and safeguard water security. Recently, the state government kicked off the project by initiating survey work for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), a mandatory exercise to get environmental clearance, which assesses the project’s viability, scale, and potential environmental footprint.

It is evident that there is a communication gap and trust deficit between the government and local people. The protestors have alleged that the government tricked them into signing documents allowing the PFR. Chief Minister Pema Khandu intervened by adopting a conciliatory tone. The former Congress leader who joined the BJP is a seasoned politician who has been at the helm for over a decade. While reiterating that people have the right to protest in a democracy, he condemned the ensuing violence. He urged the protestors to come to the negotiating table, which is in stark contrast to the stance of the BJP-led NDA government towards the Jantar Mantar 2.0 protests in New Delhi.