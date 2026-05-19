Editorial: AP's population gamble

Being a key political ally of the BJP and part of the NDA government at the Centre, the TDP has had hardly any choice but to fall in line in supporting the so-called Women’s Reservation Bill, which was a ruse for getting approval for the larger delimitation bill. Besides extending support to the BJP by reposing complete trust and faith in assurances given by Modi and Shah that injustice would not be done to southern and smaller states, Naidu had criticised the Congress-led Opposition for blocking it.

Naidu has veered away from federalism. Ironically, the Telugu Desam Party, founded by actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao, has its origins in opposing a strong Centre and championing the rights of states, regional autonomy, and the pride and self-respect of Telugu people. Even Naidu was once seen as a strong proponent of federalism when he had the clout of a kingmaker in a fragmented, relatively weaker United Front coalition (1996-98) at the Centre. However, this time around, he seems to have lost his political will and assertion in the Modi-Shah dispensation, as he pragmatically chose to use his limited and constrained influence to get financial largesse from the Centre. It might at best delay the political kiss of death, which no regional party manages to escape.