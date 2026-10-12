Editorial: An invitation to nemesis

Dipke, Das and Ranka were released on Sunday morning after an executive magistrate imposed a condition on them to “maintain peace and good behaviour for one year”. It is an intriguing requirement to clamp down on three men who were detained even before they had set foot on the tarmac of the airport on Saturday. It is obviously an enabling measure, meant to give the authorities room to interpret “breach of peace” as broadly as it suits them. While signing the bond does not prohibit them from participating in demonstrations or making statements in future, it does give a handle for the police to step in whenever the young men build up a head of steam next. It remains for the magistrate to decide whether the bond has been violated, but it allows the police to drag them to court on a ruse.

The Cockroach Janata Party has said the agitation against Gyanesh Kumar will continue. In fact, the protests have become more dispersed. After demonstrators were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar on Saturday, student and civil-society groups staged flash protests at several locations across Delhi on Sunday. Furthermore, Opposition leaders are poised to escalate them in the week ahead. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said INDIA bloc leaders would meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday to take up the issue of illegal detentions.