Editorial: An angel showing the light

Awareness of organ donation has received a stupendous boost from the courageous decision by a Kerala couple to donate the organs of their 10-month-old baby after she was declared brain dead following a road accident. Not only have Aalin Sherin’s heart valves, liver, kidneys, and eyes given a new lease of life to four recipients, the gesture by her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, will be a stirring example to others.

The government of Kerala responded appropriately by according a State funeral to the baby with State and Union ministers attending.

The case attests to the success of states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana in spreading awareness of altruistic organ donation and helping to bridge the massive gap between need and availability.

Although big strides have been made since the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act was amended and adopted by all but two states in 2011, the organ donation rate in India remains below 0.85 per million population.

Globally, it is one of the lowest and compares poorly to the 48 per million population recorded by Spain. While 5,00,000 people require organ transplants annually, only a fraction receive them. It is estimated that about half a million people die annually due to the non-availability of organs.