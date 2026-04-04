Editorial: Amaravati - Ending the uncertainty

The bill was supported by all political parties except the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which had previously proposed a three-capital model. Without going into the merits of YSRCP’s proposal, it needs to be pointed out that on such matters, the TDP should have ensured political consensus across the spectrum to make it regime-change-proof.

Political one-upmanship, often leading to the renaming or scrapping of predecessors' initiatives, creates unnecessary chaos. Some opportunistic politicians who were virulently opposed to the policies and projects of a previous regime will simply rename and continue them once they come to power. It is a fact that the Narendra Modi government had opposed every major policy of the UPA regime, but simply rebranded and publicised it as its own.

In Tamil Nadu, the Jayalalithaa government converted Karunanidhi’s pet project, the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex in Chennai, into a multi-super specialty hospital. The DMK-AIADMK rivalry did become an issue when it came to the continuity of broader policies and initiatives.