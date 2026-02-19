Editorial: AI spectacle raises questions

It cast a long shadow not just on the university in question and the event but also on the country’s higher education and overall innovation ecosystem. Under the global and national media glare, the university tried in vain to pass off a Chinese-built robotic dog as its own.

The question on the top of everyone’s mind is from where the university got the courage to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes, that too when it is so easy to verify its fraudulent claims. Secondly, weren’t there any systems and processes to prevent it from happening at a global event? The inference, needless to say, is obvious, and it is there for everyone to see.