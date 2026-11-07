Editorial: Agnipath's forced course correction

Thus, the predominantly short-term contractual model has been shelved for now in favour of a wider retention system that is supposed to reward merit and foster healthy competition. The government is now claiming that the scheme was conceived as a work in progress with room for modification. In fact, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said the scheme was revamped based on positive feedback regarding the impressive performance of the first batch. Of course, the Congress party, especially Rahul Gandhi, and other critics had their “I told you so” moment and did not miss the opportunity to gloat over the government’s discomfiture at having to eat its words.

The cabinet decision is yet another telling example of the government acting hastily and often without adequate consultation and deliberation. In the past, this was portrayed as fast and bold decision-making by a strong government and presented as “bold decisions, futuristic reforms and transformative governance”. Many gullible people fell for these inflated and grandiose claims. But when the “masterstroke” decisions fell apart at the seams, they exposed the perils of decision-making in a centralised, top-down system where power is concentrated in two leaders and a small coterie of bureaucrats. In recent times, due to the changing political climate and vociferous demands for explanation and accountability, the BJP is increasingly finding it difficult to present face-saving policy reversals as a stroke of genius, or manage the fallout without political loss of face.