Editorial: Act before the heat is high

On May 22, the top 50 hottest cities on the global Air Quality Index platform were all Indian. No less than 19 states and union territories and well over 100 cities have recorded formal heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, according to IMD. We have had the oddity of Jammu in the north and Telangana in the south enduring extreme temperatures at the same time.

On Wednesday, Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded 48.2°C, the highest temperature recorded there in 75 years.As for heat stroke and heat wave fatalities, monitoring them is not an exact science, but we have had a fair few this year. Nearly 25,000 heatstroke cases have been reported since March 1 — more than 19,000 in May alone — with 56 confirmed deaths, including 16 in Telangana, where the situation has been described as “unprecedented”.