Editorial: Aayog meets, Opposition plays ball

As is his wont, the Prime Minister claimed that the Centre and the states were working together in a spirit of cooperative federalism. He was emphatic about “India’s growth story” which, according to him, continues to inspire the world at a time when many major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges. Given the ongoing geopolitical crisis due to the US-Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted crude oil and natural gas supplies for nitrogen-based fertiliser units, the Prime Minister spoke about renewable energy and organic farming practices.



There is considerable merit in the claims of critics of the Modi government that the federal structure has been consistently undermined since 2014 on an unprecedented scale. The centralisation of power peaked in recent years, leading to the erosion of state autonomy. Often, states are deprived of any power or agency, as is evident in how central schemes are thrust on them. Also, federalism took a hit through the partisan use of central institutions and occasional legislative overreach. Political observers argue that the BJP seems to be in a tearing hurry to push for delimitation, which is likely to further alter the somewhat skewed balance of political power and thereby adversely impact cooperative federalism. In fact, some opposition parties consider NITI Aayog itself a symbol of the strengthening of the unitary strand in fiscal governance in the garb of enabling national coherence and at the cost of regional autonomy. As mentioned in a previous editorial (28 Apr 2026), NITI Aayog lacked the financial and other clout its predecessor, the Planning Commission, had. Secondly, the Aayog lacks the autonomy to promote federalism as it is closely aligned with the Centre.