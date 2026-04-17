Editorial: A raw deal for the South

All this while using as a cover the already legislated 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, on which there is an existing consensus. Women, who have waited for more than 30 years for their just quota to come into being, are likely to look at the complicated jiggery pokery being enacted by the ruling party and say, “there go the men again.” There is no justifiable reason why the quota for women is being linked, yet again, to a non-germane issue, that is delimitation, if not to muddy the water and provide cover to a gerrymandering move that is seeded against the South and has serious implications for India’s nationhood.

On the face of it, the two bills — the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 — are meant to operationalise the law for 33% reservation for women, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (NSVA), which was enacted with broad support in 2023. But inside the packaging is a can of worms.