Editorial: A let-off for the Adanis

A fair question to ask at this juncture is: From where will the Adanis raise the money for their promised US investment of $10 billion and their settlement of $275 million? Their critics suppose that they will approach Indian banks, by extension, the Indian public, to fund their free passes. Not necessarily, although it would indeed be a travesty if they did. The Adani Group has been raising capital globally and plans to raise $12.5 billion in equity over the next five years to fund its ambitious global expansion. We know from the Hindenburg revelations in 2023 that the group companies have been receiving copious, but opaque, flows from foreign sources, which were not convincingly explained when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) investigated them. Apparently, some investors operating out of Mauritius trusted the Adanis enough to concentrate 95% of their investments in Adani companies.