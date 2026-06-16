Editorial: A highly fragile peace

This divergence is best reflected in the cautious approach being adopted by the shipping industry, which would continue to assess security and other risks. It means the return to pre-disruption conditions is not going to be anytime soon.

The trickiest part is going to be the thorny issue of Iran’s nuclear capability. The moot question is whether substantial and meaningful progress can be made in 60 days of negotiations to resolve the formidable challenge of Iran’s atomic programme. Experts are sceptical about the two-month timeframe, as it took years in the past to hammer out even a limited deal. Again, the US and Iran are clearly not seeing eye to eye, even at the framework level. Much would depend on the fine print and, more importantly, who the US would send for negotiations, as the previous team was reportedly out of its depth during the Omani-mediated nuclear talks.