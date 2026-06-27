Editing ban: Wikipedia bars its critical co-founder from editing site

Wikipedia can be edited by nearly anyone, with changes vetted by the community. However, the site’s editors formed a consensus this week to restrict the access of co-founder Larry Sanger.

The reason given was not Sanger’s long-standing broadsides against Wikipedia—which he frequently criticises over an alleged left-wing bias—but a procedural violation. A Wikimedia Foundation press officer said Sanger had been canvassing an outside audience to sway internal policy votes.