Economic paths: India, China growth models hard to copy

Instead of a blueprint, the Chinese and Indian trajectories offer warning signs. Governments tempted to take the manufacturing road to development should beware. Given that output and employment can decouple entirely, an industrial policy judged only by output share can overstate job creation. Displaced workers tend to land in low-productivity employment rather than in knowledge work, unless policies are in place to build skills and overcome geographical constraints.

Moreover, sustaining an elevated manufacturing share typically requires state-directed capital allocation, which in turn generates serious misallocation and waste — a major risk for countries lacking China’s fiscal firepower. Finally, since manufacturing competitiveness ultimately hinges on enabling services like logistics, finance, and telecommunications, building factories without upgrading wider capabilities traps an economy in low-value assembly work.

Governments tempted by the services-led route face different but equally demanding constraints. First, relying on sectors that can absorb workers at scale implies the risk of a low-productivity trap. Moreover, since a successful services sector can channel productivity gains primarily to shareholders through economies of scale, automation, and increasing returns to capital, labour’s income share can become uncoupled from productivity.

Without deliberate policies to build linkages, high-productivity sectors can become enclaves that generate impressive exports but weak spillovers to the rest of the economy, as India’s IT boom increasingly demonstrates. Because productivity varies relatively little across manufacturing subsectors but widely across services, labour reallocation raises aggregate productivity only if workers move into the right segments; and the right ones are usually those with the least absorptive capacity.

A common lesson is that regardless of endowments, neither manufacturing-led nor services-led development succeeds without policies to address market coordination failures. Skills, infrastructure, institutions, and sectoral support all must be aligned. These components reinforce one another, and create imbalances when only some are in place. China’s failing is the local-services trap; India’s is siloed high-value services. Both are avoidable, but only if governments anticipate them and plan accordingly.

(Dinh is former lead economist in the Office of the Chief Economist of the World Bank; Aynaoui is executive president of the Policy Center for the New South)