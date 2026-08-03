Economic paths: India, China growth models hard to copy

What is the most reliable development path for an increasingly fragmented global economy? China and India, the world’s two most populous countries, each represent a different answer. But can other developing nations emulate them?
With its traditional manufacturing-first development model, China has sought to keep manufacturing’s share of GDP at nearly twice the advanced-economy benchmark. India, on the other hand, has leapfrogged into a services-led growth model, largely bypassing a manufacturing base. Yet a side-by-side comparison based on a decade of data from the OECD’s Trade in Value-Added database presents a sobering picture. Neither approach is a plug-and-play solution. Each contains structural weaknesses that contemporary developing countries must anticipate.
China and India entered the 2012–22 decade at opposite extremes. China was the world’s dominant exporter of manufactured goods, with manufacturing accounting for roughly 32% of its GDP — more than twice that of advanced European economies. Services, meanwhile, accounted for 44% of GDP, an unusually small share given China’s income level. In India, by contrast, services already generated about half of GDP, owing to the country’s internationally competitive information-technology and software exports. Manufacturing, at 18% of GDP, was small and shrinking, and half of India’s workforce remained in low-productivity agriculture. Public infrastructure remained underfunded, and reforms were highly contested.
Both governments pursued deliberate development strategies during this decade. The ‘Made in China 2025’ programme, launched in 2015, poured hundreds of billions of dollars into 10 strategic industries to sustain China’s high share of manufacturing output and upgrade its technological capabilities. India attempted a tougher challenge: reviving manufacturing through the 2014 Make in India campaign and, from 2020, providing $26 billion in production-linked incentive payments across 14 sectors.
A decade on, the results complicate both official narratives. China did stabilise manufacturing’s share of output at around 29% of GDP, but automation severed the traditional link between industrial output and employment. As displaced factory workers moved overwhelmingly into services, that sector grew to half of GDP and roughly 48% of employment. Yet most of the new jobs were in low-productivity retail, hospitality, and personal services rather than in knowledge-intensive activities.
Meanwhile, value added per worker quintupled in water transport and roughly tripled in telecommunications, not because of broad-based hiring, but owing to capital-intensive consolidation and automation. As China approaches high-income status, its workforce is increasingly concentrated in one area while its productivity growth is centred in another.
India’s story inverts the problem. Its flagship knowledge-services sector has grown impressively, with value added per worker in computer programming and information services roughly tripling as the industry’s integration into global value chains rose fivefold. But India’s knowledge industries increasingly look like a siloed enclave, given their weak links to the rest of the domestic economy. With returns increasingly flowing to capital rather than workers, labour’s share of total value added collapsed from about 26% in 2012 to roughly 11% in 2022.
Moreover, India’s knowledge sector is too small to play the role that manufacturing once did for earlier industrialisers. Despite Make in India incentives, manufacturing’s GDP share slipped to about 16% by 2022, and close to half of Indian workers remained in agriculture. Outside IT, India’s services present a stark trade-off: subsectors that can absorb large numbers of workers hold little potential for productivity gains, and subsectors with the most productivity potential are too small to absorb workers at scale.
The deeper lesson is that neither route is readily available to today’s developing countries. China’s manufacturing-led ascent depended on shifting hundreds of millions of workers from farms into labour-intensive, export-oriented factories; but robotics and AI are steadily eroding this mechanism. And India’s services-led ascent depended on a largely unrepeatable convergence of English-language education, diaspora networks, and early-mover advantages in software.
Instead of a blueprint, the Chinese and Indian trajectories offer warning signs. Governments tempted to take the manufacturing road to development should beware. Given that output and employment can decouple entirely, an industrial policy judged only by output share can overstate job creation. Displaced workers tend to land in low-productivity employment rather than in knowledge work, unless policies are in place to build skills and overcome geographical constraints.
Moreover, sustaining an elevated manufacturing share typically requires state-directed capital allocation, which in turn generates serious misallocation and waste — a major risk for countries lacking China’s fiscal firepower. Finally, since manufacturing competitiveness ultimately hinges on enabling services like logistics, finance, and telecommunications, building factories without upgrading wider capabilities traps an economy in low-value assembly work.
Governments tempted by the services-led route face different but equally demanding constraints. First, relying on sectors that can absorb workers at scale implies the risk of a low-productivity trap. Moreover, since a successful services sector can channel productivity gains primarily to shareholders through economies of scale, automation, and increasing returns to capital, labour’s income share can become uncoupled from productivity.
Without deliberate policies to build linkages, high-productivity sectors can become enclaves that generate impressive exports but weak spillovers to the rest of the economy, as India’s IT boom increasingly demonstrates. Because productivity varies relatively little across manufacturing subsectors but widely across services, labour reallocation raises aggregate productivity only if workers move into the right segments; and the right ones are usually those with the least absorptive capacity.
A common lesson is that regardless of endowments, neither manufacturing-led nor services-led development succeeds without policies to address market coordination failures. Skills, infrastructure, institutions, and sectoral support all must be aligned. These components reinforce one another, and create imbalances when only some are in place. China’s failing is the local-services trap; India’s is siloed high-value services. Both are avoidable, but only if governments anticipate them and plan accordingly.
(Dinh is former lead economist in the Office of the Chief Economist of the World Bank; Aynaoui is executive president of the Policy Center for the New South)