Economic freefall: Why has Havana given up on the revolution dreams

Returning to Cuba recently, I encountered a fundamentally different kind of crisis: a slow-motion humanitarian disaster that feels entirely distinct from the past. While the current emergency superficially mirrors the severe hardships of 35 years ago, the psychological atmosphere on the ground has shifted completely. The island remains paralysed by rolling blackouts, crumbling infrastructure, and crippling fuel shortages, exacerbated by tight external blockades. But unlike the resilient solidarity of the 1990s, the dominant emotion defining Cuban society today is no longer hope or revolutionary pride. It is a profound, exhausting despair.

The structural contrast between these two historical eras is stark. During the original Special Period, Soviet subsidies — which had reached a staggering $4 billion annually — vanished practically overnight. Cuba’s domestic gross product plummeted by more than a third, and the average citizen lost a significant portion of their body weight due to severe caloric deficits. "It was the terrifying time when we resorted to eating cats and dogs," a longtime Cuban friend recently recalled to me. Back then, the dynamic was simple: if the state could not provide a resource, it simply did not exist on the island, and the cash-strapped government had no answers.