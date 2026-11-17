It followed the unveiling of Task Force Iron Gate – the Trump administration’s latest plan to isolate the Iranian economy in a bid to coerce the government in Tehran to bend to Washington’s will. At the same time, Trump has suggested that a return to open war with Iran is “highly unlikely.”

From my perspective as an expert on Iran’s relations with the wider world, I believe that the U.S. war in Iran – now into its ninth month – is increasingly resembling an earlier episode of Iranian-Western conflict. In the early 1950s, the British imposed a two-year blockade and embargo against Iran after Iran’s then-prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, nationalized the country’s U.K.-controlled oil industry.

These efforts culminated in a 1953 British- and American-backed plot to stir up protest in Iran and eventually overthrow Mossadegh .

Seventy-three years later, many of those themes – oil, economic coercion, political intervention – ring true again. Trump’s stated and shifting justifications for the war include imminent threat preemption and nuclear nonproliferation. Yet his main motivations seem to be choosing Iran’s leader and controlling its oil .

Having failed to achieve this through direct military force, Trump’s main means for achieving the objectives are now a naval blockade and economic isolation – much like the British some seven decades earlier.