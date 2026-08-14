Eco anxiety: Marine heatwaves a growing threat to physical, mental health

Extreme ocean temperatures can contribute to more intense weather systems, increasing the risks of injury, death and displacement from storms and flooding.

Writing in a comment for the journal Nature Sustainability, the researchers from Australia's Adelaide University and the University of Hong Kong outlined how marine heatwaves can trigger a cascade of effects -- worsening extreme weather events, reducing seafood supplies and increasing mental health challenges for coastal communities -- eventually affecting human health.

As the planet continues to warm, marine heatwaves have become more frequent, longer lasting and more intense.

The extreme weather events have already been linked to mass mortality events affecting marine life, widespread coral bleaching, harmful algal blooms and major disruptions to fisheries and aquaculture.