Earnest Cinema: Rob Reiner’s films taught us the power of sincerity

Rob Reiner, the celebrated Hollywood director whose diverse filmography was embraced by an unusually broad audience, was found dead on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 78.

Authorities have described the deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, as suspected homicide. Their son, Nick, has been arrested in relation to their deaths.

Despite the tragic and shocking nature of the news, the tributes that have emerged celebrate the warmth, intelligence and humour that defined both Reiner’s public persona and his work.

From my perspective, Reiner’s career stands as one of the clearest examples of a filmmaker moving fluidly across genres while maintaining a coherent worldview. Whether directing romantic comedies (When Harry Met Sally…, The American President, The Sure Thing), thrillers (Misery), courtroom dramas (A Few Good Men) or coming-of-age fables (Stand by Me), Reiner returned again and again to deeply humanist convictions: that people, however flawed, are capable of growth and connection; that empathy matters; and that stories can help us recognise ourselves in others.

Reiner first entered the cultural imagination as Meathead on All in the Family (1971–79), a performance that concealed sharp political intelligence beneath blunt humour. That tension between surface comedy and underlying seriousness became a defining feature of his work as a director.

From the outset, beginning with This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Reiner used comedy not merely for laughs but as a tool for revealing character, contradiction and vulnerability. Often celebrated for its improvisational brilliance and satirical bite, the film is equally remarkable for its affection towards its characters. The band’s absurdity is inseparable from its sincerity.

In doing so, Reiner helped establish a new comedic grammar through the mockumentary format—one that would prove hugely influential for later generations of filmmakers.

Across the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reiner’s extraordinary run of films demonstrated not only technical versatility but an emotional range rare among mainstream directors. The Princess Bride (1987) fused fairy-tale romance, adventure and meta-humour, while When Harry Met Sally… (1989) remains one of American cinema’s most perceptive explorations of love and intimacy.

Reiner was particularly comfortable with tonal complexity. Stand by Me (1986), adapted from a Stephen King novella, looks back on childhood with nostalgic tenderness while acknowledging the darkness beneath suburban adolescence. Misery (1990), another King adaptation, examines toxic fandom and obsession through a taut thriller laced with mordant humour.

A Few Good Men (1992) married courtroom spectacle to questions of authority and ethical responsibility, anchored by iconic performances from Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

What unites these films is not subject matter or style, but perspective. Reiner privileged performance and emotion. Genre was never a cage, but a set of tools—frameworks through which broader questions of humanity could be explored.

Politically outspoken and civically engaged, Reiner never separated art from responsibility. Yet his films resisted dogma. In an industry often defined by cynicism or ironic distance, Reiner insisted on sincerity as a strength.

His legacy is a reminder that audiences want to feel deeply without embarrassment. His films showed that laughter, empathy and emotional openness remain among storytelling’s most humane forces — and that caring, in cinema, is never naïve.

The Conversation

https://theconversation.com/in-a-cynical-industry-rob-reiners-films-taught-us-the-power-of-sincerity-272164