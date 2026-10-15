Early-onset Alzheimer's disease looks very different to late-onset version: Study

"Our findings support the view that early-onset Alzheimer's disease is not simply a younger-age version of late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Rather than the familiar cardiovascular risk factors, we observed a range of other health problems becoming more common as diagnosis approached," lead researcher Johanna Kruger, adjunct professor from the University of Oulu, said.

The researchers also found no significant differences in morbidity 11 to 15 years before diagnosis, suggesting that identifiable changes begin to emerge mainly closer to disease onset. The findings indicate that early-onset Alzheimer's disease may involve mechanisms that differ, at least in part, from those underlying late-onset Alzheimer's disease, they said. Healthcare utilisation was found to have increased markedly during the five years leading up to diagnosis, alongside a growing burden of health conditions. The steepest increase in healthcare visits was seen to occur during the final year before Alzheimer's disease was diagnosed.