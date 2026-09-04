Each breath represented as unique electrical activity in brain, study finds

"Every single breath is different," first author Eena Kosik-Rose, a PhD student in the University of California San Diego's department of cognitive science, said. "You can pause your breathing for several seconds, take a super deep breath or have a shallow exhale. What we're showing is that those differences in the shape of each breath are reflected in the shape of brain activity," Kosik-Rose said.

For the study, published in The Journal of Neuroscience, researchers represented each breath as a wave-like pattern, with the rises and falls corresponding to changes in airflow as a person inhales and exhales. The shape of each respiratory wave was compared with the corresponding pattern of electrical activity in the brain. Unlike a simple measure of breathing rate, the approach captures subtle differences in timing, volume and shape from one breath to the next, the researchers said.