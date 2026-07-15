Duel of Attrition: Ukraine’s war is in the sky now

What matters most is the capacity to block these aerial fusillades. Following heavy US expenditures of interceptors globally, precious few Patriot systems remain to share. During an intense Russian attack on July 6, Ukraine successfully downed drones and cruise missiles but lacked the interceptors to stop a single ballistic missile.

Russia, meanwhile, manufactures about 60 Iskander ballistic missiles every month.

Patriot interceptors have officially replaced artillery shells as Ukraine's most indispensable asset. This reality drove Zelenskyy’s recent government reshuffle; he explicitly stated that the new government's primary mandate is the procurement and co-production of air defence systems.

The financial backing exists — NATO has pledged $80 billion in military aid, supplemented by billions more from individual member states. Politically, US President Donald Trump has praised Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity, floating the idea of licensing Ukraine to manufacture the Patriot missiles it desperately requires.

Trump acknowledged that he hadn’t yet raised the license matter with the two main manufacturers of the missiles, Lockheed Martin and RTX. And even if they were to agree, it would take years for Ukraine to start full production. In the meantime, Ukraine has to compete with U.S. armed forces and 16 other foreign clients waiting for Patriot deliveries, and these fancy weapons take time to put together.

Despite these supply constraints, Ukraine is far from doomed. Following the strategic maxim to “shoot the archer, not the arrow,” Ukrainian forces have leveraged cheap, lethal, homegrown drones to strike Russian industrial hubs. These attacks have severely disrupted Russian diesel exports and neutralised naval capabilities in the Sea of Azov.