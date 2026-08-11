Drug discovery: Watching cancer cells live could open new frontiers

Experts now believe that understanding how living cells behave in real time could become one of the next frontiers in biomedical research, particularly in oncology, where cancer cells continuously evolve, adapt and develop resistance to treatment.



Parmita Mishra, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based biotech start-up Precigenetics, said they are developing a technology platform that enables researchers to observe living cells continuously without dyes, labels or destructive sample preparation.



The approach combines Raman spectroscopy, photonics, microfluidics and computational biology to generate real-time biochemical information from living cells, described by the company as "live-cell cinema".



"Biology is constantly moving, yet for decades we have largely studied it through static snapshots. If we want to understand why cancer cells change, adapt or resist therapy, we need technologies that allow us to observe living biology continuously rather than after the fact. Our mission is to give researchers that capability," Mishra said.



Unlike conventional laboratory techniques that often require cells to be stained, fixed or broken apart before analysis, the platform seeks to monitor living biology continuously, allowing scientists to study cellular behaviour over time rather than relying on isolated end-point measurements.