Driver sets record for hydrogen-powered vehicle at 654 kmph

Green set the record on a 12-mile track on the Bonneville Salt Flats, a 30,000-acre expanse of hard, white salt crust on the Great Salt Lake Basin in Utah.

“You can physically see the curvature of the earth,” Green said. “This smooth surface is so long.”

How does it feel to be in a vehicle going 400 mph? Loud, and with heavy vibrations, Green said. As he accelerated, he looked farther in the distance, and the markers along the course came at him faster and faster, he said. Around him, there was nothing but white salt. The track seemed to get narrower. All of this is happening as he was sandwiched between two roaring engines in a cockpit that was built to fit his 6-foot-3-inch frame.

It takes about 72 seconds to get from 50 mph to 400 mph, Green said.

The Bonneville Salt Flats have been the site of speed races since 1912. Once part of a large prehistoric lake that covered a third of the state, the flats are composed mostly of table salt, according to the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.

Green said Wednesday that he had considered himself to be retired from speed racing — until JCB called. In October 1997, he broke the sound barrier on land in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, driving a jet-powered car at an average speed of 763.035 mph over two runs. That vehicle was powered by two Rolls-Royce engines from a Phantom fighter jet.