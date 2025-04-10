Driven by the beat: Blondie Clem Burke set a new rhythm for pop music

Clem Burke, whose versatile drumming propelled the iconic rock group Blondie during its decades performing everything from new-wave punk to disco-infused tunes, was one of the greatest drummers of all time.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” the band said in a statement announcing his demise on Wednesday. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

The self-proclaimed “rock & roll survivalist” started playing the drums when he was 14 in his school orchestra but was kicked out for playing too loud, according to Blondie’s website. In the 1970s, he answered a band’s ad in the Village Voice seeking a “freak energy” rock drummer, kicking off his decades-long career with lead singer Debbie Harry and the rest of his Blondie bandmates.

The band recorded its first album in 1976 and by the following year was touring with such icons as Iggy Pop and David Bowie. It became known as the most commercially successful band to emerge from a fertile New York rock scene that also produced Talking Heads and the Ramones.

In 2006 Burke and the other original members of Blondie were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after selling more than 42 million records, according to Blondie’s website.

During the late 1970s and early ’80s, the band had eight Top 40 hits, including four No. 1s: “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “The Tide Is High” and “Rapture,” which is regarded as the first No. 1 hit to feature rap. There’s also a five-track 1975 album demo that includes “Platinum Blonde,” a sort of band mission statement. But Burke’s mark was especially solidified with his rapid, powerful drumming at the start of “Dreaming” in 1979.

In 2011, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the UK’s University of Gloucestershire, the BBC reported, in recognition of his “groundbreaking work with students” tied to a research project he started to study the positive physical and psychological effects of drumming. The study tracked the heart rate, oxygen uptake and blood lactate levels of professional drummers in rehearsals and during live shows, the outlet said. It included the likes of Rush drummer Neil Peart and led to the conclusion that top rock drummers required the same stamina as elite-level soccer players.

In 2022, after unearthing a New Wave treasure trove of reel-to-reel tapes, cassettes and records, the band created the box set “Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982,” with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and remixed versions of Blondie’s initial six studio albums.

Burke reflected on the discovery in an Associated Press article: “We never would have thought that we would still be here today. Looking back at our archives, it’s pretty amazing.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame described Burke in a post-Monday on the social platform X as “a versatile and distinctive drummer who played exactly what each song required – and, when called for, let loose with blistering punk rock energy.”