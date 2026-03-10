Dravidian model vs fiscal sustainability: Can Tamil Nadu balance compassion with prudence?

Initiatives such as subsidised food aid, free educational schemes, health insurance plans and support for farmers and fishermen have dramatically expanded the social safety net. Public distribution schemes in Tamil Nadu are among the most robust in India, and programmes such as the noon-meal programme — first developed in Tamil Nadu — have significantly improved school participation and nutrition in the state (Drèze and Sen, 2013). These initiatives have led Tamil Nadu to consistently score higher than many other states in India’s human development index (Govt of Tamil Nadu, 2023).

Welfare and growth: A productive policy



There is empirical evidence suggesting that this welfare orientation has not stifled economic productivity. Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialised states in India, with strong manufacturing output in automobiles, textiles, electronics and renewable energy. With a diversified economy and a relatively skilled labour force, the State has been able to combine social spending with sustained growth.

This has led to the perception that the welfare model represents a form of “productive social policy”, whereby investments in local human capital enhance capabilities and long-term competitiveness (Reserve Bank of India, 2024). But the sustainability of this model ultimately depends on sound fiscal management.

Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms stipulate that states in India are expected to maintain fiscal deficits below 3% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and avoid persistent revenue deficits. These rules are meant to guard against governments depending excessively on borrowing to finance routine expenditure.