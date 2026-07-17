Does your brain really need Omega-3 pills?

So what’s behind the disconnect? Scientists have a few hypotheses, and most are connected to diet and lifestyle.

Hypothesis 1: Most people already get enough omega-3s. There are three main types of omega-3s that are important for health: EPA and DHA, which are primarily found in fish, and ALA, which is in nuts and seeds. The liver can convert small amounts of ALA into EPA and DHA.

DHA is the most vital for cognition, and there’s a large reserve of it in our brains. According to Richard Bazinet, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, the amount of DHA our brains use every day is just a tiny fraction of that reserve.

Even if people don’t eat a lot of fish, Bazinet thinks they still probably get enough omega-3s through their diet, particularly from ALA.

“We all eat a ton of ALA,” Bazinet said. And if people’s DHA intake is low, the liver can convert the ALA to DHA and send it to the brain.

In Bazinet’s mind, since virtually everyone gets enough omega-3s from their diet, the brain benefits that scientists see in people who have high blood levels of DHA are probably caused by something besides omega-3s — most likely from other healthy habits that tend to come with eating a diet rich in fish.

For example, when someone has fish for dinner, they typically pair it with vegetables, not junk food.

Hypothesis 2: It’s how you metabolize omega-3s that really matters. In the brain, there is a molecule that breaks down and gets rid of omega-3s. Everyone has this molecule, but Dr Hussein Yassine, a professor of neurology at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, has found it is more active in people with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s. It’s possible that their brains metabolize omega-3s more quickly, depleting the levels.

To improve brain health, Yassine, who also led the recent omega-3 supplement trial, thinks some people need not only to increase their omega-3 intake but also to decrease the activity of that other molecule. Research is preliminary, but there’s some evidence that this molecule is affected by the gut microbiome and is less active in people who have a diet rich in plants, fiber and fermented foods. If someone has a poor diet “and you just give them a supplement, our study would suggest that it’s not going to work,” Yassine said.

Hypothesis 3: To see benefits, you need to consume large amounts of omega-3s for decades. Gene Bowman, an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, thinks one reason that clinical trials tend to fail is because they only test supplements for a few years, and that may not be enough time to detect changes in the brain. “I think the reason for the disconnect or inconsistency, one explanation could be strictly methodological,” Bowman said. When people have high blood levels of omega-3s, it’s typically because they’ve eaten foods rich in omega-3s — by some estimates three weekly servings of fish — for decades.

Regardless of the reason for why omega-3 supplements seem to fall short, the current research suggests it’s a balanced diet, rather than a pill, that can help keep your brain healthy. That is also likely true for heart health, another reason many people take an omega-3 supplement.