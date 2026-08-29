Dodging Don: China turns Hormuz oil shock into triumph

As a result, while some governments in Asia were forced to take painful emergency measures such as rationing fuel, raising prices and reducing public services, China’s economy was not materially disrupted. Its purchasing restraint in global oil markets also eased pressure on prices, sparing the world an even bigger oil shock and, ironically, softening the domestic political fallout for Mr Trump by limiting the pain at the US pump.

China’s ability to weather the Iran war’s oil disruptions came as a surprise to many. It shouldn’t have — this is exactly what the government has spent years preparing for.

Chinese leaders see energy as a source of national and geopolitical power on par with industrial, technological and military strength. In 2021 they called for China to become an “energy powerhouse” — less reliant on fossil fuels yet still able to provide abundant and reliable power to the economy. Even before the war began in February, Communist Party-controlled media said achieving that goal was critical for China in “gaining the initiative in great-power competition” — an unmistakable reference to the contest with the United States in power-hungry industries like advanced manufacturing, data centres and artificial intelligence.

China’s latest energy plan, adopted this year, reflects that ambition. It calls for developing more renewable energy, as well as nuclear and hydropower, while retaining coal — long the backbone of China’s power system — as a critical backstop. The country is also investing heavily in new transmission lines to move power from resource-rich regions to the cities and factories that need it, in batteries and other storage capabilities, as well as in grid upgrades to keep electricity supplies steady.

The United States has great energy advantages of its own. It remains the world’s unrivaled oil and gas power, with abundant domestic supplies, the capacity to process and export them at enormous scale and large strategic reserves. But its electricity system is struggling to keep pace with rapidly rising demand from a new wave of power-gobbling industries.

For decades, oil leverage seemed to rest with countries that controlled supply — OPEC, Russia and other major exporters, as well as US shale producers — and could move prices by tightening or loosening the taps. The Hormuz crisis has shown that China is becoming a new type of energy power: an oil importer so large that it is able to influence global oil prices and withstand external disruptions.

China’s dependence on imported oil remains substantial, but the geopolitics of energy are shifting from control of oil flows to control of electrified industrial systems. China has a clear head start in that transition, one that strengthens its hand in the industrial and strategic competition with the United States.

The New York Times