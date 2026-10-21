Do You Have ‘Purpose Anxiety’?

How can you find what makes you feel alive?



Finding purpose can be difficult. A survey of more than 2,400 Gen Zers published in June found that about 45% of respondents reported a lack of meaning or purpose in their lives.



If you’re feeling stuck, there are a few approaches you can take.



One is to actively seek out purpose, Kashdan said, by trying different activities, reading about the things that interest you and paying attention to what makes you feel alive. This also requires periods of reflection to pinpoint which of the experiences felt most meaningful and why.



Another way to find purpose is by seeking inspiration in a transformative life event, Kashdan said. For example, an athlete who got injured and was forced to retire might find new purpose in helping other people heal their bodies and decide to become a physical therapist.



Tasha Edwards, 51, who lives in Madison, Alabama, has found purpose in teaching exercise classes and serving as a health coach, especially for low-income people who are often stressed and overwhelmed.



Edwards, who grew up in a housing project, knew what it felt like to have financial difficulties and for her health to fall to the bottom of the priority list. She wanted to help her clients find “some sense of control when they felt like they had nothing,” she added, and not just tell people how many push-ups to do.



Last, Kashdan recommended something called “social learning,” which means noticing and then mimicking other people’s good behavior. Or, alternatively, paying attention when other people elicit moral disgust or irritation, which can teach you whom you don’t want to be, he added.



“The more curious you are, the more questions you ask, the more you compare their version of living to what you think might be ideal for you, the more motivational energy emerges to experiment with that life for yourself,” Kashdan said.