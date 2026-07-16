Divine Surrender: A President’s journey on the Grand Road of Puri

NEW DELHI: Many prayers and hymns dedicated to Shree Jagannatha have been in my memory since childhood. I felt happy singing the bhajans of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha while studying in school and college. I do not sing these bhajans publicly these days, but I still remember Mahaprabhu and hum His tunes daily. I always feel His presence near me, supporting me through difficult times. To this day, I hum the song composed by Bhakta Kabi Madhusudan Rao: "The Mahaprabhu is with me day and night; with this remembrance, I shall always worship Him with all my heart."
By the time I could understand worldly things, I had realised the greatness of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha. When I studied at the village school, the prayer 'Ahe Nila Shaila' by Bhakta Salbeg was regularly recited. Our teacher told us much about Mahaprabhu Jagannatha: there is a magnificent temple in Puri, unlike any other! In it, Mahaprabhu is worshipped along with His sister Subhadra and elder brother Balabhadra. He described them vividly: Mahaprabhu has a dark complexion and round eyes, Subhadra is yellow, and Balabhadra is as white as a moonlit flower.
Once you see the deities, you can never forget them. As I grew up, I moved to Bhubaneswar to study at Unit-2 Girls High School, which finally gave me a chance to visit Puri. The memory of my first darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha remains vivid. What an impressive temple, and what grand deities!
Can anyone ever forget the Ratha Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha? While 13 festivals are celebrated during the 12 months of the year in Shree-Kshetra, the splendour of the Ratha Yatra is truly unique. Devotees throng the temple all year round to have darshan, but once a year, Mahaprabhu Himself leaves His abode. He proceeds to the Gundicha temple along the Grand Road, Bada Danda, offering His darshan to everyone. On three magnificent chariots, the three Deities, accompanied by Chakraraja Sudarshana, visit the Gundicha temple, staying there for seven days before returning. This grand festival of Mahaprabhu is incomparable.
Since my childhood, I have been a devoted follower of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha. He has always been my most revered Deity, governing the ups and downs of my life. He is the ultimate fountainhead of my joys and sorrows. I have endured many hardships in my life, and Mahaprabhu has always pulled me out of those deep troubles. I am His daughter, after all.
When my candidature for the post of the President of India was announced, I reverentially remembered the name of Mahaprabhu. I prayed, "You are taking me to such lofty heights. I implore You to guide me at every step and always be with me." Early on the day of Ratha Yatra, I visited the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, to have darshan of Mahaprabhu. My heart was filled with joy, and I filed my nomination papers with confidence.
On July 25, 2022, as I was heading to the Central Hall of Parliament to take the oath as President, I prayed to Him constantly. With His blessings, the ceremony went off beautifully, and during my inaugural address, it felt as though He was standing right beside me.
However, my heart longed to visit Puri. Soon, a tour was scheduled. After arriving, as my carcade proceeded towards the Shree Mandir along the Bada Danda, an extraordinary feeling overwhelmed me. The Bada Danda belongs entirely to Shree Jagannatha. Is there any protocol required in His domain? Puri is famous as Kshetra-Raj, the king of pilgrimages, and Mahaprabhu is the God of Gods. Without another thought, I stopped my car. All the following vehicles halted too. Before anyone could comprehend, I stepped out and began walking barefoot on the Bada Danda. Keeping my eyes focused on the Neel-Chakra and the sacred Patit Paawan flag atop the temple spire, I walked ahead.
As I walked, I greeted the devotees lining the streets. Reaching the Lion Gate, I was overcome with emotion. Forgetting my surroundings, I lay prostrate in the dust of Bada Danda, offering my humble Pranam. Inside the Garbh-Griha, having darshan of the four deities filled me with divine bliss. Mahaprabhu looks upon everyone equally, without distinction of high or low. Folding my hands, I prayed, "May Your blessings sustain my spirit of dedication to the people, O Mahabahu! Protect our country, O Kripanidhi."
Droupadi Murmu is the President of India