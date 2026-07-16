Divine Surrender: A President’s journey on the Grand Road of Puri

Since my childhood, I have been a devoted follower of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha. He has always been my most revered Deity, governing the ups and downs of my life. He is the ultimate fountainhead of my joys and sorrows. I have endured many hardships in my life, and Mahaprabhu has always pulled me out of those deep troubles. I am His daughter, after all.

When my candidature for the post of the President of India was announced, I reverentially remembered the name of Mahaprabhu. I prayed, "You are taking me to such lofty heights. I implore You to guide me at every step and always be with me." Early on the day of Ratha Yatra, I visited the Shree Jagannatha Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi, to have darshan of Mahaprabhu. My heart was filled with joy, and I filed my nomination papers with confidence.

On July 25, 2022, as I was heading to the Central Hall of Parliament to take the oath as President, I prayed to Him constantly. With His blessings, the ceremony went off beautifully, and during my inaugural address, it felt as though He was standing right beside me.

However, my heart longed to visit Puri. Soon, a tour was scheduled. After arriving, as my carcade proceeded towards the Shree Mandir along the Bada Danda, an extraordinary feeling overwhelmed me. The Bada Danda belongs entirely to Shree Jagannatha. Is there any protocol required in His domain? Puri is famous as Kshetra-Raj, the king of pilgrimages, and Mahaprabhu is the God of Gods. Without another thought, I stopped my car. All the following vehicles halted too. Before anyone could comprehend, I stepped out and began walking barefoot on the Bada Danda. Keeping my eyes focused on the Neel-Chakra and the sacred Patit Paawan flag atop the temple spire, I walked ahead.

As I walked, I greeted the devotees lining the streets. Reaching the Lion Gate, I was overcome with emotion. Forgetting my surroundings, I lay prostrate in the dust of Bada Danda, offering my humble Pranam. Inside the Garbh-Griha, having darshan of the four deities filled me with divine bliss. Mahaprabhu looks upon everyone equally, without distinction of high or low. Folding my hands, I prayed, "May Your blessings sustain my spirit of dedication to the people, O Mahabahu! Protect our country, O Kripanidhi."

Droupadi Murmu is the President of India