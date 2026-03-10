Divine dispute: Claims of ‘rediscovered’ Michelangelos unsettle Renaissance experts

The unverified claim by Valentina Salerno has unsettled Renaissance scholars, especially after a recent sketch of a foot attributed to Michelangelo — though disputed by some as a copy — fetched $27.2 million at a Christie’s auction.

Given the stakes — and Salerno’s suggestion that several other works may also be attributed to Michelangelo based on her documentary research — many leading experts have declined to comment.

Salerno published her theory on the commercial website academia.edu, a non-peer-reviewed social networking platform used by academics, and announced the first “rediscovery” at a news conference on Wednesday.