Disarming hamas: Big breakthrough or another Gaza mirage?

Furthermore, Hamas maintains an active presence outside Gaza, notably in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The framework does not clarify whether disarmament obligations extend to these areas. Amid persistent violence by radical Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, local armed elements are unlikely to disarm voluntarily.

From a strategic standpoint, agreeing to relinquish administrative duties in Gaza could serve as a calculated tactical move for Hamas. Shedding heavy governance burdens could allow the movement to rebuild its damaged organisational framework while preserving its standing as a symbol of resistance.

Simultaneously, severe obstacles persist on the Israeli side. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has voiced strong objections to aspects of the White House timeline. An Israeli official quoted by the Times of Israel stated: "There will be no Israeli withdrawal from the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed and the Strip is fully demilitarised".

Internal political pressure within Israel further complicates the picture. Far-right ministers recently proposed establishing three "nahal" outposts in northern Gaza — structures combining military installations with agricultural activities, historically serving as precursors to permanent civilian settlements.

The peace initiative could ultimately collapse over Israeli resistance unless Washington exerts sustained diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv. Indications of friction have already surfaced, with US officials warning that Trump would be "very disappointed" if Prime Minister Netanyahu's government blocked progress. Whether Washington can successfully steer both recalcitrant parties through these formidable diplomatic hurdles remains the ultimate test for the peace deal.