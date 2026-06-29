Diplomatic relief: Venezuela quake tests growing ties with the US

"The airport there is badly damaged, so we’ll have to rely on the Department of War to deploy assets there," he added, using the Trump administration’s preferred name for the Department of Defence. "And then we’re also helping them with some overhead imagery."

Rubio’s remarks were intended to support Trump’s social media message that the US was "ready, willing and able to help". They also signalled that the administration wanted the world to know its interests in Venezuela could go beyond oil, despite the president’s aggressive assertions that his country deserved to take the Caribbean nation’s most valuable resource.