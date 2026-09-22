Diplomatic gambit: Taiwan arms sale tests US-China ties

Beijing has long claimed self-governed Taiwan as its territory, while Taipei relies on US military power to counter threats from the mainland. When they last met, Xi warned Trump that mishandling tensions over Taiwan could be “extremely dangerous” for both nuclear-armed powers.

“There’s only one issue that could cause relations between both sides to break down completely or erupt in conflict, and that is Taiwan,” said Xin Qiang, director of the Centre for Taiwan Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “Demanding a continued delay in arms sales may be the most critical issue.”

Trump has framed the arms package as a bargaining chip. Following his May summit with Xi in Beijing, Trump confirmed discussing the deal, stating: “It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly.”

He has since held off approving the shipment of missiles, anti-drone hardware, and air-defence systems. Administration officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have also conspicuously avoided mentioning Taiwan in public speeches.

Beijing views Trump’s hesitation as a tactical win. In Washington, Xi could hint at potential costs if the sale proceeds, such as tighter restrictions on Chinese rare earth exports or skipping the G20 summit in Miami this December.

Trump, for his part, wants China to press Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil supply route effectively blocked since conflict flared in February.

“In Beijing, we saw the opening move in what will be a sophisticated play to get the Trump administration to reduce support for Taiwan,” said David Sacks, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Xi will use his meetings in Washington to continue implementing this strategy.”