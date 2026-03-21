Diplomatic collapse: The alternative was always war

Ultimately, Obama’s nuclear deal rested on the theory that diplomacy could, over time, moderate a theocratic regime with enduring antagonism toward the US and Israel and that regularly engaged in internal repression and external aggression. That bet might have paid off, but it was hardly a guarantee. At least some of the concessions made in the deal by the Western powers would have strengthened Iran’s non-nuclear military capabilities and proxy militias.

There’s little evidence, however, that the better deal that many of the nuclear agreement’s opponents demanded was ever within reach. Neither Trump nor President Joe Biden — who tried to revive a deal when he took office — ever got close, though Iran appeared ready to offer more concessions in last-ditch talks just before the current war erupted.

Opponents and supporters of the nuclear deal agreed on at least one thing: that the alternative was war. In 2015, Obama said, “The choice we face is ultimately between diplomacy or some form of war — maybe not tomorrow, maybe not three months from now, but soon.” Some of Obama’s detractors didn’t trust that he would be willing to use the military if Iran was violating its obligations. But the notion that Obama — who sent around 70,000 additional troops into Afghanistan — had any hesitation about projecting American force was always dubious.