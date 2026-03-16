Digital twin: Khaby Lame story behind world’s most followed TikToker

Khabane Lame, known globally as Khaby Lame, is a modern-day myth. Born in Dakar, Senegal, and raised in the suburbs of Turin, Italy, Lame rose from the hardship of a pandemic-induced factory layoff to become the world’s most followed TikToker. His meteoric rise—surpassing 160 million followers without uttering a single word—is often framed as the ultimate "platform promise": that talent and a smartphone can bypass traditional gatekeepers.
Lame’s genius lies in a "semiotic system" that reactivates the silent comedy traditions of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. By reacting to absurd "life hacks" with an iconic, stone-faced shrug, he communicates through universal mimes and glances. This wordless humour allowed him to demolish language barriers, turning his image into a global icon. However, beneath this secular, comedic surface lies a deeply spiritual dimension rarely mentioned in Western media: Khaby Lame is a practising Muslim and a hafiz, having memorised the entire Quran during his youth.
This intersection of the sacred and the digital reached a staggering turning point in January 2026. Lame transitioned from a creator to a financial asset by selling his brand rights and company, Step Distinctive Limited, for nearly USD975 million to the Hong Kong-based firm Rich Sparkle. This landmark deal involves more than just a name; it includes the transfer of his image, voice, and behavioural models to create an AI-powered "digital twin."
This digital double can produce multilingual advertising and livestream e-commerce content across all time zones simultaneously, without Lame’s physical presence. While Rich Sparkle projects this could generate USD4 billion in annual sales, the transaction raises profound ethical questions. Digital identity is no longer merely a representation of a person; it is a commodity legally severed from the individual.
The tension is most visible in Lame’s signature gesture—palms open and turned upward. To millions, it is a comedic sign of "it’s that simple." Yet, in Islamic and many African traditions, this is the gesture of dua, an act of supplication to God. The very hands that once recited the suras of the Quran are now the coded attributes of a billion-dollar commercial engine.
For many across Africa, Lame embodies the potential to overturn colonial-era hierarchies within digital territories. Yet, his story also prompts a darker inquiry: what does it mean to sell one's digital self in a historical context where Black bodies have long been exploited for profit? Is this a triumphant reclamation of agency or a new, sophisticated form of digital dispossession?
As more African creators build global audiences, the ownership of the "digital twin" becomes a central conflict of the creator economy. Khaby Lame is no longer just a viral success; he is a pioneer at the frontier of digital capitalism, where the line between the human soul and the programmed asset has officially blurred.
The Conversation